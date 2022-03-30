Although Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday terminated five more terror-friendly employees, over 100 government employees are under the scanner for links with anti-national elements.

For the last six months, the Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated as many as 25 government servants for their links with terrorists and anti-national elements.

Highly placed sources said that after the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to identify and scrutinize its own 'terror friendly' employees, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has so far identified over 100 'black-sheep' in the administration. "Action against such employees will be initiated in a phased manner", a source said.

After getting inputs about the intrusion of sympathizers of terrorists in the administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government had announced the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) on April 21, 2021, to identify and scrutinize government employees with links to activities that pose threat to national security.

The panel has been assigned the job to compile records of such employees and refer the same to the committee, which was constituted in the month of July 2020. The panel will also engage with other members of the Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) for identifying such employees.

Men in Khaki working for terrorists

Two police constables namely Tawseef Ahmad Mir and Shahid Hussain Rather terminated on Wednesday were working for terror outfits. In some cases, both the constables were directly involved in terror activities.

Since his appointment in the police department for the last 16 years, Shahid Hussain Rather has overtly as well as covertly associated himself with subversive, anti-national and unlawful activities. He executed the plans of terrorists with a design to erode and adversely impact the territorial integrity of the Union of India.

Despite being in the police department, he became an important Over Ground Worker (OGW) of terrorist outfits involved in aiding and abetting terrorist activities.

Tawseef Ahmad Mir, son of an eliminated terrorist Bashir Ahmed Mir, was associated with the dreaded terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). As a driver in the security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Tawseef used to carry active terrorists in his official vehicle. Misusing his position, he used to transport arms and ammunition to terror outfits in a government vehicle.

"His employment in the Jammu and Kashmir Police is a threat to the security of the UT. Despite being employed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, he continued to work and support the network of HM operatives and helped them carry out a terrorist act. He is therefore a "Trojan horse" in the Jammu and Kashmir Police who does not deserve employment or the present subsistence that he draws under suspension. His continuance will threaten the safety of the officers and other personnel who like the silent law-abiding majority rely on the Police to safeguard their life and liberty", an official order issued by the government reads.

Employees are terminated under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution.

Terror-friendly employees were terminated under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution. Article 311 of the Constitution of India empowers the government to dismiss an employee on the basis of an inquiry report. Since April this year, the J&K government has dismissed 15 employees under this Act. Some employees have challenged this termination in the courts.

Invoking this Article, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had earlier dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh and two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salluhudin from services "in the 'interest of the security of the state".