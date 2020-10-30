Havas Group India has promoted Havas Media Group Managing Director Mohit Joshi to the position of CEO with immediate effect, the company announced on Friday. The top-level rejig is a part of the group's overall growth strategy. Joshi will continue to report to Rana Barua, CEO of Havas Group India.

"Over the last few years, Mohit has not just driven existing clients and business but has also played a lead role in driving the growth for the agency. His long-term vision coupled with his acumen will help us make a more meaningful difference to brands and consumers. I am happy that its Mohit who will lead Havas Media Group into the next phase of growth," Barua was quoted as saying by ET.

Who is Mohit Joshi?

Mohit Joshi is a senior executive at the firm, with over two decades of experience in the industry and has worked on a wide range of categories with various brands. Joshi has been a part of Havas Media Group for more than 13 years.

Joshi has successfully carried out strategic planning, AOR management, and buying functions. Some of the brands he has been associated with include Hyundai, Kia, Swiggy, Tata Motors, Voltas, Voltas Beko, TVS Tyres, Taj Hotels, amongst others.

Speaking of the new change in Joshi's role, Chairman and CEO, Havas Group, India, and Southeast Asia, Vishnu Mohan, said: "I have had the privilege of welcoming Mohit to Havas almost 14 years ago. A true dynamic leader with an in-depth understanding of consumers, brands, and the changing media landscape. Mohit's experience and long association with Havas make him an ideal choice for the leadership role, as we look to significantly scale our presence in the media space."

In related company news, The World Media Group has announced the appointment of Gordana Buccisano, EVP Global Client Transformation, Havas Media Group, as Non-Executive Chair of the World Media Group for 2021. Buccisano's first task is to work with the World Media Group Board to formulate a three year strategy that promotes the values of trusted and renowned journalism and celebrates excellence in international advertising, whilst tackling the industry challenges that are affecting the marketing, media and publishing worlds, the group announced.