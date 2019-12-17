Indian Army's Vice Chief, Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane is set to be the force's next chief after incumbent Gen Bipin Rawat demits office on December 31 on retirement from service. The senior-most Army officer after Gen Rawat will lead the 1.3 million-strong force of the Indian Army.

10 facts you need to know about Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane

Alumnus of Jnana Prabodhini Prashala , Pune belongs to a Maharashtrian family.

Lt Gen Naravane was commissioned into 7th Sikh Light Infantry Regiment.



Part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during civil war.

during civil war. Commanded Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

Awarded with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (2019), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2017), Sena Medal and Vishist Seva Medal (2015).



Served as India's Defence Attache in Myanmar for three years.

for three years. Headed the Eastern Command and the Army Training Command (ARTRAC)

Assumed charge as the 40th Vice Chief of the Indian army.

of the Indian army. Highly active in counter-insurgency environments in J&K and the Northeast in his 37 years of service.

in his 37 years of service. Married to Veena Naravane, a teacher and the Vice President of Army Wives Welfare Association.

The government announced the new Chief of Army Staff after having shortlisted three names which were sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for final selection. The three officers who were considered for the COAS post were Vice Chief, Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and Southern Army Commander, Lt Gen Satinder Kumar Saini.