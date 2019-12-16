Amid Citizenship violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday, December 16, to express concern over the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country. "Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos," tweets PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi emphasised on the fact that the need of the hour is to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.

Modi said, "We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance."

Assuring Indians, PM Modi said, "I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India."

Opposition behind anti-CAA unrest: PM Modi

Alleging that the Congress can't think beyond the family, PM Modi squarely put the blame of all the large scale violent protests against the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act on the Congress-led opposition.

"Congress and its allies are igniting fire over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress's actions prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct," said Modi, while addressing an election rally for the BJP, in Jharkhand's Dumka.

Assam in particular and the Northeast region in general has been witnessing massive protests in the last few days, now Bengal has also joined. The death toll in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) went up to four in Assam amidst a rail blockade, hunger strikes and sit-ins organised by various organisations, even as the curfew enforced in Guwahati was relaxed for seven hours on Saturday.

The Prime Minister, further alleged, "There's no hope these people will do good for India or its people, their only concern is family". The Congress has been very vocal against the Act.

PM Modi also claimed that his party is committed to bringing the youth away from the path of violence. The state has historically witnessed maoism.