Air chief marshal Idris Hassan Latif (retired), the former chief of the Indian Air Force, died in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, April 30. He was 94.

Latif had reportedly been unwell for a while now and his family revealed that he was admitted to the hospital with "aspiration pneumonia" on April 25.

He breathed his last Monday at around 4.30 pm, reported the Press Trust of India.

Latif's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday. He was married to renowned social worker Bilkees I Latif and resided in Banjara Hills. He is survived by sons Asgar and Asad and daughter Mariam.

Who is Idris Hassan Latif?