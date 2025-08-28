Who is Himanshu Tandon, Nothing CMF's new VP of Business

London-based technology company Nothing has appointed Himanshu Tandon as the Vice President of Business for its sub-brand, CMF. This appointment is aimed at driving the brand's global strategy, growth, and market execution, with emphasis on India as a pivotal hub for international expansion.

The decision to relocate CMF's global marketing operations to India underscores the country's significance in the brand's growth strategy. India is now positioned as a strategic hub for CMF's international expansion.

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, highlighting the brand's potential to redefine the mass-market consumer technology segment with innovative and design-led products.

"We created CMF to address a gap in the mass-market consumer tech segment, which had become predictable, uninspiring, and overly focused on specs at the expense of the user experience. CMF brings innovation and thoughtful design while delivering an uncompromised experience in a segment where shortcuts have been too common. The market response has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the brand's potential. Himanshu's proven success in the industry makes him the ideal leader to drive CMF forward. His strategic insight and deep knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in shaping CMF's next phase of growth," Carl Pei said in a statement.

Himanshu Tandon's vision for CMF

Himanshu Tandon, the newly appointed Vice President of Business for CMF, brings over eight years of senior leadership experience to the role. Before joining CMF, Tandon served as the Country Head at POCO India, a part of the Xiaomi Group. His achievements in the industry have earned him accolades such as Times 40 Under 40, Tech Personality of the Year 2023, and Economic Times Most Promising Leader of Asia.

Tandon expressed his excitement about joining CMF, stating, "Nothing has been one of the most exciting and disruptive forces in the tech industry over the last decade, standing out for its design innovation and willingness to challenge the status quo. What excites me most about CMF is how it has evolved into a brand that genuinely speaks the language of today's youth. In this role, my goal is to help CMF become a cultural keystone for Gen Z and young consumers worldwide. It's an incredible opportunity to join a team that thrives on breaking boundaries, and I'm thrilled to begin this next chapter with CMF."

Tandon's appointment comes days after the appointment of Hemant Kundavaram as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Nothing India business. He would focus on fundraising, investor relations, and capital market operations, the company said.