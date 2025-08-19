London-based Nothing has announced the appointment of Hemant Kundavaram as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for its India business, as the company registers record growth owing to its robust product portfolio.

Who is Hemant Kundavaram?

Hemant Kundavaram, a CA with over two decades of experience in finance and accounting, will lead Nothing India's financial strategy, with a focus on fundraising, investor relations, and capital market operations, the company said.

Prior to joining Nothing, he worked with Ford India, IBM, Thomson Reuters, Rockwell Collins, and more recently served as CFO at PMI Electromobility.

"Nothing's journey so far has been truly remarkable. I'm excited to be part of this next chapter as the company accelerates its growth and deepens its presence in India," Kundavaram said in a statement.

Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India president at Nothing, said the appointment comes at a pivotal time for the company: "India is at the core of Nothing's global vision, and we're entering an exciting new phase of growth here. Hemant's proven expertise in financial operations and capital strategy will be instrumental as we scale rapidly and deepen our presence in India."

This is the second major senior leadership hire for Nothing India after Evangelidis himself took charge as India president earlier this year.

The company has been on a strong growth trajectory, reporting 146% year-on-year growth in Q2 2025, according to Counterpoint Research. It has also maintained its position as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India for six consecutive quarters, underscoring India's role as a key pillar of Nothing's global expansion strategy.