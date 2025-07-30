London-based tech brand Nothing posted an astonishing 146% year-over-year (YoY) growth in smartphone shipments during Q2 2025, making it the fastest-growing brand in India for the sixth consecutive quarter, according to Counterpoint Research's latest Monthly India Smartphone Tracker.

Nothing's surge was largely powered by the newly launched CMF Phone 2 Pro and aggressive retail expansion, cementing its position as a disruptive force in India's smartphone landscape. This six-quarter streak is unmatched by any other brand, highlighting Nothing's rapid ascent in a competitive market.

India's smartphone market rebounds strongly in Q2 2025

The overall Indian smartphone market grew 8% YoY in volume and 18% in value during Q2 2025, signaling a solid recovery after a muted Q1. This turnaround was attributed to:

A 33% YoY increase in new model launches Aggressive summer sales promotions Improved macroeconomic conditions

Retailers and OEMs offered steeper discounts, no-cost EMIs, and bundled offers, especially in mid-to-premium segments, helping drive value-led purchases.

Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh explained that the rebound was supported by macroeconomic tailwinds: "Retail inflation dropped to a six-year low, easing pressure on household budgets, while the central bank's repo rate cuts made financing more accessible. Tax relief measures introduced earlier in the year increased disposable incomes and savings, creating a favorable setup for discretionary purchases."

These factors also spurred growth in the ultra-premium segment (>INR 45,000), which grew 37% YoY, the fastest among all price bands.

Premium brands benefit from affordability push

Flagship devices gained more traction thanks to aggressive affordability initiatives by brands like Apple and Samsung:

Trade-in programs Limited-time offers EMI schemes and bank cashback deals

Apple's iPhone 16 emerged as the most-shipped smartphone in Q2 2025, helping the company register its best-ever Q2 shipments in India.

Top-performing brands and models

vivo (excluding iQOO) saw 23% YoY growth, led by Y and T series models priced between INR 10,000–15,000 Samsung retained its position as the second-largest brand, fueled by promotions on A and S series and N-1 flagship upgrades OPPO (excluding OnePlus) placed third, driven by refreshed A5 and K series models and improved offline presence Motorola grew 86% YoY, thanks to G and Edge series and retail expansion into smaller cities Lava posted 156% YoY growth in the sub-INR 10,000 segment, driven by clean Android experience and after-sales service improvements

In the ultra-premium race, OnePlus saw 75% YoY growth, propelled by its 13 and 13R series, and the launch of the compact 13s. realme made its ultra-premium debut with the GT 7 Pro Dream Edition, aimed at Gen Z buyers.