CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, entered the smartphone space and made one thing clear: it wasn't here to blend in. After the success of Phone (1), the CMF Phone 2 Pro is pushing boundaries in the entry-level segment—offering a perfect blend of style, modularity, and reliability, which is rarely seen in phones below Rs 20,000. We got our hands on the CMF Phone 2 Pro to see if it is all hype, or does it deliver where it counts?

Key features

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

CPU: Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB (expandable)

Camera: 50MP + 50MP 2x telephoto + 8MP ultrawide

Font cam: 16MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Weight: 185gms

Colours: Orange, Light green, Black, White

Price: Rs 18,999/Rs 20,999

Design

Right out of the box, the CMF Phone 2 Pro sets itself apart. The Light Green variant we tested comes with a frosted glass-like texture that subtly shimmers in light—offering a feel far more premium than its price. The phone also comes in White, Black, and a bold Orange—each with its own aesthetic personality, but the orange truly stands out.

What makes this phone unique is its modularity, something CMF carried forward from its first phone. The rear panel has a circular Accessory Point. Simply unscrew the backplate with a screwdriver, and you can swap it out for different colored panels or attach a lanyard, a wallet-kickstand combo, or even snap-on camera lenses.

CMF Phone 2 Pro's modular playfulness is a breath of fresh air in an otherwise monotonous market.

The engineering prowess is demonstrated in its sleekness despite a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The metal frame adds rigidity and grip, completing a design that doesn't just look good—it feels thoughtfully crafted.

Simply put, this is easily the best-looking budget phone of 2025. Period.

Display

CMF doesn't cut corners on the screen. The 6.77-inch AMOLED display is bright, vivid, and immersive. With a peak brightness of 3,000 nits in optimal conditions, outdoor visibility is reliable—even under harsh sunlight. Whether you're watching a reel or reading an article when outdoors, you won't need to squint.

The 120Hz adaptive refresh rate is the icing on the cake, delivering fluid scrolling and smooth animations throughout the UI. Bezels are reasonably slim, touch response is snappy, adding to the overall user experience.

Cameras

CMF Phone 2 Pro features a triple camera setup, but don't let the numbers fool you. You get a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens (not a digital crop), and an 8MP ultrawide. The front is handled by a 16MP selfie camera.

In well-lit conditions, the main sensor delivers decent shots with fairly accurate colors and acceptable detail. But dynamic range is inconsistent—high-contrast scenes with bright sunlight and shadows often result in blown highlights or muddy shadows.

Portrait mode is hit-or-miss. Edge detection struggles with complex backgrounds, and skin tones can swing between overly warm or pale. That said, the bokeh effect is pleasing when it lands.

Low-light performance is where things dip. Shots are often soft, hazy, and prone to motion blur unless you're perfectly still.

While the modular lenses (like fisheye and macro) add a creative flair, we didn't get to test them.

Check out some of the camera samples below:

1 / 12























Performance

Under the hood, the Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G chipset and 8GB of RAM proves to be a reliable pair. Daily use feels snappy. App switching, multitasking, and scrolling through social media are seamless. Even casual gaming—Asphalt 9—runs like a charm.

But when you push it further with BGMI at 120fps, the game runs, with noticeable frame drops and some lag during intense moments. Switching to 90fps improves stability.

Thermal performance is respectable. The phone warms up under extended gaming or video recording but never gets uncomfortably hot.

For most users, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is fast enough. Only hardcore gamers may feel the limits.

One of the highlights here is Nothing OS 2.6, which is delightfully clean. Think stock Android, but with a stylish edge—monochrome widgets, fluid animations, and zero bloatware. The Essential Key gives you quick access to "Essential Space," a smart AI-driven hub for tasks, notes, and reminders.

It's worth noting that CMF is offering three years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches—which is good.

Battery

With a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, the phone can last long. On moderate use—calls, chats, camera, multimedia, and some gaming—the phone easily lasts a full day with 30–40% juice left at night. Light users can stretch it to a day and a half.

There's no wireless charging—which is fine—but wired charging is decent. A full 0–100% top-up takes about an hour with the included adapter. Yes, there's a charger in the box—a rare luxury these days.

The IBT Verdict: Buy It If You Want to Stand Out

At ₹18,999, CMF Phone 2 Pro offers style, substance, and customisation in a way no other phone in its category does. The modular design, vibrant AMOLED display, snappy performance, and bloat-free software make it a compelling choice for anyone bored of budget phones that all feel the same.

The camera could use some refinement, and wireless charging is absent—but those are small trade-offs in an otherwise standout package. From Phone 1 to Phone 2 Pro, CMF has shown the world how succession truly works.

Pros

Striking modular design

AMOLED 120Hz display

Clean and responsive software

Solid performance

Long battery life

Excellent value

Cons