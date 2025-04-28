CMF Phone 2 Pro launched in India; starts at Rs 17,999 [details]

CMF, a sub-brand of the London-based Nothing, has unveiled its second-generation smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, along with a trio of earbuds - Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a. This announcement comes as the company continues to make strides in the Indian market, with the Counterpoint Research Q1 2025 India Smartphone Shipment report naming it the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India for the fifth consecutive quarter. The brand is only a little over a year old.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro boasts a triple-camera system, a bright display, and a premium design. The phone is the slimmest and lightest smartphone Nothing has ever designed, weighing just 185 g and measuring 7.8 mm in thickness. This is 5% thinner than its predecessor, the CMF Phone 1.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes in four colours: White, Black, Orange, and Light Green. Each colour variant has been crafted with a unique finish, from a glass-like back that mimics a frosted glass texture to a panelled sandstone finish.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

The phone also features a three-camera system, complete with a 50 MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16 MP front camera. Under the hood, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is powered by upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor, which packs an 8-core CPU that clocks in speeds of up to 2.5 GHz. This is complemented by a 5000 mAh battery.

The display of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is a 6.77 FHD+ flexible AMOLED display. The phone also features a 1000 Hz touch sampling rate and a 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate.

In addition to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the company also announced the CMF Buds 2025 lineup. The Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a are designed to cater to a range of audio needs, from everyday listening to immersive sessions. Each model balances performance, design, and gives users more control over their listening experience.

Pricing and availability

CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available in two variants: 8+128 GB and 8+256 GB—priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. As a special introductory offer on 5th May, the phone will be available for as low as Rs 16,999 for the 8+128 GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8+256 GB variant. The CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Plus will be priced at Rs 2,199, Rs 2,699, and Rs 3,299 respectively.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores starting from May 5, 2025. The CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a will be available in India by the end of Q2 2025.