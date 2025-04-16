As the buzz around Nothing's newest smartphone launch under its CMF brand gets louder, the company has revealed a key feature to keep the momentum going in the days leading up to the launch. The company has confirmed that the upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro CPU promises to deliver pro-performance with a 10% faster CPU, up to 5% graphics improvement compared to the CMF Phone 1. It will also boast the segment's best gaming experience with 120 FPS on BGMI, a +53% network boost, and a 1000 Hz touch sampling rate.

The announcement was made on X, getting a lot of attention from anticipating fans. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to launch on 28th April at 6:30 PM.

This development comes only days after Nothing co-founder and India head Akis Evangelidis confirmed that the new phone would come with a charger in the box after a user requested for it via X post. The company has already revealed that the new phone would be "ultra-slim," "ultra-light," and "ultra-sleek."

These teasers shared via Nothing on X are keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. Will the new phone live up to the expectations of the masses? Find out on April 28.