Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro launching alongside trio of Buds on April 28

Nothing has recently confirmed the unveiling of new products under its CMF sub-brand. The announcement, set for April 28, includes the launch of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the second smartphone under the CMF brand and the first to receive the Pro label. In addition to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing will also introduce three new audio products: CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

The company has already released a short promotional video for the upcoming device, likely the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), provides a glimpse of what appears to be the rear panel and side frame of the smartphone.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to be a budget-friendly device, combining flagship features with a budget-friendly price. The phone is anticipated to feature a 3-lens camera setup, a significant upgrade from previous models.

This was confirmed by a Reddit user, PanickCat, who leaked a photo of the upcoming CMF Phone 2 last month. The image revealed the inclusion of the third camera, giving the CMF Phone 2 a triple-lens shooter. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to be in the sub-$300 category.

The overall build and identity of the phone appear to remain intact. The matte plastic back, exposed screws, and signature CMF dial all carry over, suggesting that Nothing's modular ecosystem of accessories will likely stay compatible with this version too. The plastic rear obviously hints at the lack of wireless charging, although maybe Nothing will surprise with the release of new modules/accessories that are backward-compatible with the Phone 1.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to launch alongside the CMF Buds 2 series in India, as confirmed by Nothing. The company has been on a roll with back-to-back launches, and April 28 looks like it's going to be a busy (and exciting) day for fans of the brand.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to be a significant upgrade from the CMF Phone 1, which was launched in July 2024. The Phone 1 was notable for its customizable back panel and modular design, which allowed users to swap out the back cover and attach various accessories and modules.