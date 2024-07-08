In a significant development in the Indian tech market, London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing, has unveiled a new smartphone under its sub-brand CMF. The CMF Phone 1, equipped with a 50MP camera, was launched in India, marking a new chapter in the country's smartphone industry. The CMF Phone 1 is available in two variants, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, with a starting price of Rs 15,999. This competitive pricing strategy is likely to appeal to a broad range of consumers, from tech enthusiasts to budget-conscious buyers.

In addition to the smartphone, Nothing also introduced the CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Buds Pro 2, expanding its product portfolio. These products, according to Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, embody the company's unique approach to integrating creativity, practicality, and personalisation through design. Pei expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, These products further mark our commitment to injecting fun into a boring industry, and I'm very excited to see the market feedback.

Unveiling the CMF Phone 1

The CMF Phone 1 is more than just a smartphone with a 50MP camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor and features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display. The phone also boasts a 5000mAh battery and a 16MP selfie camera, offering users a comprehensive package of high-end specifications. The smartphone also offers a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, ensuring seamless interactions and a smooth user experience. This feature, coupled with the phone's impressive display and powerful processor, positions the CMF Phone 1 as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

Introducing CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Buds Pro 2

The CMF Watch Pro 2, on the other hand, features a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display, offering high resolution and over 100 customizable watch faces. It supports more than 120 sports modes and automatic recognition of 5 sports, catering to the needs of fitness enthusiasts. The smartwatch also provides round-the-clock monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and stress levels, making it a comprehensive health and fitness companion.

The CMF Buds Pro 2, powered by dual drivers, offers advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation of up to 50 dB and an expansive frequency range of up to 5000 Hz. The earbuds offer 43 hours of total battery life and a quick 10-minute charge for 7 hours of playback, making them an ideal choice for music lovers and audiophiles.

Availability and Additional Features

All these products will be available for purchase from July 12th at 12 noon via cmf.tech and retail partners. This launch marks a significant milestone for Nothing, as it seeks to establish a strong foothold in the Indian market. The CMF Phone 1 runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14, offering a clean user experience with customization options. The display offers HDR10+ support and 10-bit color, with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. The phone's RAM can be expanded using RAM Booster technology, allowing for smoother multitasking.

With IP68 water and dust resistance and a battery life of up to 11 days, the CMF Phone 1 is designed for active lifestyles. The CMF Buds Pro 2 support LDAC technology and are certified for Hi-Res Audio Wireless, enhanced by Dirac Opteo for high-fidelity sound. Communication remains clear with 6 HD mics featuring Clear Voice Technology 2.0 and Wind-Noise Reduction 2.0. With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, the earbuds support dual device connection for seamless switching between devices. They also include a low-latency gaming mode for improved audio-visual synchronization during mobile gaming sessions.