The launch of CMF Buds by Nothing caused quite a stir in the TWS space, as buyers seemed compelled towards the mix of features at really affordable price point. Priced at just Rs 2,499, these earbuds promise a lot for the budget-conscious consumer. Just because they are cheap and look great, do they really deliver on the promise of a worthy pair of earbuds in this competitive space? Let's find out.

But first, let's take a look at the key features of the CMF Buds:

— 12.4mm drivers

— ANC supported

— Up to 35.5 hours battery life with charging case

— Bluetooth 5.3

— IP54 rated for dust and water resistance

— Each bud weighs 45grams (52.8g with case)

— Dual device connectivity

— Four microphones

— Available in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Orange

— Google Fast Pair,

Design and fit

CMF Buds make a bold statement with that funky bright orange color, tucked away in a matching-hued attractive case. Available in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange, these buds exude a sense of fun and style. My favourite has to be the Orange as they truly stand out, but the other two options seem to fit the need of those who want a sober choice.

The case is square and made of plastic, but it doesn't feel cheap at all. There are a lot of thoughtful design elements like the engraved CMF logo, a rotatable wheel for attaching a lanyard (or not for the joy of fidgeting with it). The case and the earbuds are extremely light but feel sturdy and durable. After all, the earbuds are rated IP54, but the case isn't, so exercise caution accordingly.

The standard inclusions, including LED light to indicate charging or connecting status, a Bluetooth button to force pairing, touch controls on the earbuds, and in-ear detection are included. What's surprising is that the CMF Buds do not come with a charging cable, more so because I was excited to see what new Nothing did in that aspect (a braided orange Type-C cable, perhaps?). But, alas, you'll have to stick to your existing Type-C phone charger.

As for the earbuds, they fit perfectly fine. There was no discomfort while working out or binge-watching shows in a stretch. The flat orange stick stood out, not physically. It sure did get a lot of attention.

Audio performance

Let's cut to the chase. CMF Buds may not be the best sounding earbuds, but they sure manage to impress with a punchy bass. The credit has to be given to the large 12.4mm drivers. Since I'm not leaning much towards bass-heavy sound, it didn't cater to my taste of music, but it surely can add a dynamic quality to contemporary music. Listen to your favourite Punjabi beats and see how songs come to life.

CMF Buds aren't for audiophiles who want crisp trebles and well-defined mids and lows. I enjoyed some podcasts and the vocals were really clear, worked better than audio tracks for sure. I did some gaming as well and the earbuds held up pretty well. The low lag mode designed for games did seem to work well. Turning off the ANC and Ultra Bass feature from the app made the earbuds ideal for most use cases.

ANC, calls & connectivity

ANC performance on the CMF Buds is fairly decent. It offers up to 42 dB of noise cancellation, so we could block out the noises in a closed office room much better than in a busy market. But if you're expecting AirPods Pro-level of noise cancelling, look elsewhere. The active noise cancelling on CMF Buds dampens the background noise, but it's a feature worth having at this price range rather than not having it at all.

As for connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3 ensures seamless connection. We got quick pairing and glitch-free performance consistently. The buds also feature a 4-mic array, which made sure the calls were pretty clear, even the person on the other end could hear clearly in a windy situation.

App support and touch controls

Like any other earbuds, the CMF Buds offer touch controls that are convenient. With double and triple taps and tap and hold gestures, you can control calls, music and noise cancelling. The touch area is limited to the tiny circle on the top of each earbud, which takes some getting used to.

The accompanying app, which has the cleanest interface, offers basic customization options. The equalizer settings are a must for a new user to find their sweet spot. The noise control, and bass levels can also be customised from the app. We were instantly reminded of the plethora of options OnePlus's Hey Melody app offers in comparison to the Nothing X app, but we have to give it to Nothing for its straight-forward approach.

Battery life

This is where the CMF Buds truly shine. With a battery life of up to 2 days on a single charge, the CMF Buds offer impressive longevity. With the charging case, you get additional power, which can keep you going for days without needing to recharge. Icing on the cake is the fast charging feature, which gives enough power to go on for hours. With just 10 minutes of charge, you can enjoy streaming for about 6 hours. With regular use, we could get even 4 days of battery life after using the earbuds for around 5 hours daily. The charging case comes in handy for that quick power up when earbuds are not in use.

Verdict

In conclusion, the CMF Buds by Nothing offer a compelling package for budget-conscious consumers looking for a stylish and functional pair of earbuds. While they may not excel in every category, their affordable price point makes them a worthwhile investment for casual listeners who want a reliable pair of earbuds and first-time buyers. With features like ANC, solid build quality and peak style quotient, and vibrant sound, these buds punch above their weight class and emerge among the top contenders in the sub-Rs 3K earbud market.