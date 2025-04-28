Nothing is only a few hours away from officially launching its CMF Phone 2 Pro in India. The event is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Monday evening. After sharing series of teasers to build anticipation around the new phone, Nothing has managed to build enough hype for fans to be excited about. But there's a lot more to be revealed, and all mysteries will end shortly.

Nothing's CMF Phone 2 Pro's design has been revealed in the teasers, showing the phone in dual finish back, one with white and grey combination and the other in the shades of the company's signature orange shades. Leaving little to the imaginations, Nothing showcased the rear design in full, confirming the phone to have a triple camera setup, a modular look with minimalistic design. The company also claimed that the phone's going to be "ultra-slim and ultra-light." It's also got the signature Smart Dial at the bottom right for those fidgeting fingers.

Speaking about that wheel, Akis Evangelidis noted: "We sealed the back of CMF Phone 2 Pro. Feels way better in hand and it's more durable. But we loved the creative burst with CMF Phone 1 - so we kept the modularity. Screws are still there as well as the attachment point. And we added a new universal cover system that's even more versatile. Get the 3D printers ready!"

Moving on, the CMF also teased that the phone would have AI integration for some smart functions in its Essential Space. While the specifics of the camera setup haven't been revealed, a few camera samples shared by the official handle show impressive results.

Nothing also confirmed that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, promising pro-performance with a 10% faster CPU, up to 5% graphics improvement compared to the CMF Phone 1. It will also boast the segment's best gaming experience with 120 FPS on BGMI, a +53% network boost, and a 1000 Hz touch sampling rate.