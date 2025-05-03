Nothing Phone (3a) was recently launched in India alongside Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, bringing an affordable alternative to its competitively-priced Pro counterpart. The phone managed to turn heads with its charm, both inside and out, even though it didn't scream for attention.

With the Phone (3a), Nothing plays to the strengths it is now known for — clean software, thoughtful design, and unique visual flair — while introducing some new experiments. But the question remains — are these changes meaningful enough in a market full of spec-loaded mid-range contenders. Let's find out.

Specs

Display: 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, 3,000 nits peak brightness Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB Cameras: 50MP main + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide, 32MP front Battery: 5,000mAh, 50W wired charging OS: Nothing OS (Android 14), 6 years of promised updates Colours: Black, Blue, White Add-ons: Glyph Interface, IP64 rating, Essential button, Panda Glass protection Price: Rs 24,999 / Rs 26,999

Design: Not Without Twists

If you've seen a Nothing Phone before, the Phone (3a) won't surprise you at first glance. But dig a little deeper, and there's more going on. A new Essential Button sits just below the power key, granting quick access to Nothing's AI-powered "Essential Space." It's a clever idea, but still in early days — more on that later.

The back continues with the transparent aesthetic and Glyph interface, which remains the most recognisable visual identity in this segment. The LED lighting system now serves more purposes — from timers and volume levels to notification alerts — making it both functional and fun. I love it!

That said, the new pill-shaped camera bump housing the telephoto lens is more prominent than before and adds to the bulk. But not as much as the Phone (3a) Pro. At 201 grams and 8.4mm thick, it feels dense in hand but balanced. The weight distribution is excellent and doesn't cause any strain while gaming or streaming for long hours. Topping it off, the phone gets modest IP64 protection, which is still appreciated.

Display: Bright & Bold

The 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits brightness is a joy to use in any condition. Whether you're watching videos, playing games, or reading long articles, the screen looks crisp and vibrant. The even bezels add a premium touch, giving the display a clean, symmetrical look.

However, Nothing still uses Panda Glass, and it's high time they considered upgrading to Corning Gorilla Glass for better durability. It's not a dealbreaker, but it can add some level of extra durability. And if you're anyways going to use a tempered glass on top, it shouldn't matter much.

Camera: A Telephoto Twist That Works

The most noticeable camera upgrade comes in the form of a 50MP telephoto lens, making the triple camera setup feel more complete. The primary 50MP OIS sensor has been slightly downgraded in size, and the ultra-wide drops to 8MP, which is a clear compromise. Let's see how it holds up in the real world.

Daylight photography is solid — with good dynamic range, natural colors, and well-managed exposure. Portrait shots benefit from the telephoto, delivering clean edge detection and better depth. The 32MP selfie camera remains unchanged but has been tuned for Indian skin tones, producing more flattering, natural results. Video quality is decent, though not 4K at 60fps, which is a miss for content creators.

Here are the camera samples shot on Phone (3a):

1 / 16































Performance & UI: Clean and Capable

Running on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the Phone (3a) doesn't chase benchmark glory. But in the real world, it gets the job done — web browsing, switching between apps, casual gaming — all run smoothly with occasional lags under pressure.

Gaming on BGMI at Extreme+ FPS and Ultra HDR runs respectably well. The thermals are in check too, which adds to the reliability.

Where Nothing continues to shine is software. With Nothing OS, you get one of the cleanest Android experiences available today. The custom camera presets, revamped quick settings, and minimalist aesthetic all come together beautifully. Nothing also promises up to six years of updates, which is remarkable at this price point.

Essential Space: A Dash of AI

The Essential Space is Nothing's way of jumping on the AI bandwagon but with a twist — it's accessible via a dedicated hardware button. What it does in reality is it stores screenshots, notes, and voice memos and uses AI to organize, describe, and remind you of their context. Cool, right?

But I felt it's smart in theory and occasionally handy in practice, but in its current form, it feels like a background tool, rather than a must-use feature. You'll need to consciously use it to derive value, and that somewhat defeats the purpose of a dedicated physical button. Still, it's a step in an interesting direction. It's possible that Nothing is training the muscles for when Essential Space actually gets better, its users will be able to take full advantage of.

Battery & Charging: Solid Endurance, But No Charger

The 5,000mAh battery easily lasts a full day with regular use, even with display brightness and refresh rate turned up. Charging is faster this time with 50W wired support, though you'll need to buy the adapter separately. It takes about an hour for a full top-up, which is acceptable but not class-leading.

Interestingly, CMF Phone 2 Pro—from Nothing's sub-brand — ships with a charger and costs less, which raises eyebrows. For perspective, buying a separate adapter for your Phone (3a) is another Rs 2,000 charge.

Verdict: Still Different, Still Worth It

Nothing Phone (3a) doesn't try to be everything. It's a stylish, thoughtfully designed phone that continues to build on Nothing's core philosophy — clean software, unique design, and practical features. The telephoto addition, Essential Space, and Glyph refinements make it a meaningful upgrade for those coming from older models.

Yes, it cuts corners with the ultra-wide camera, and performance isn't mind-blowing. But for most users, it nails the essentials while offering something truly different — and in this sea of sameness, that still counts.