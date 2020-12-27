PM Modi addressed the nation today in his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'. With 72nd broadcast today, the address was the last one for the year, 2020. In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the 'aatmanirbhar' spirit of 130 crore Indians. The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the countrymen who overcame challenges and made India stronger by being self-reliant. He also applauded people being 'vocal for local'.

Hemalatha N K – Tamil teacher Modi mentioned in speech

In today's Mann ki Baat, PM Modi also heaped praises on a teacher from Tamil Nadu – Smt. Hemalatha NK. Hemalatha teaches Tamil, (which Modi called as the oldest language in the world) in a school in Villupuram.

What's interesting is that when the pandemic hit the country and schools too had to be shut down as a precautionary measure, the teacher went above and beyond in making sure students are not at a loss. In order to make sure that students complete their course and with interest, Hemalatha turned all the 52 chapters of the course into animated videos. She transferred these videos to a pen drive and gave it to all of her students.

Not just this, after giving them the animated version of their course, Hemalatha made sure that the students go through it. She has not lost touch with any of her students and has kept the communication going strong even during the pandemic. She calls each of her students on phone and checks their daily progress.

It is always teachers and guides like Hemalatha who bring about a change. A big salute to her perseverance and determination from the entire nation!

Mann Ki Baat – Other highlights

Apart from Hemalatha NK, PM Modi also spoke about the Kashmiri saffron and how it has been given the GI tag now. PM Modi is hopeful that with this, it wouldn't take the saffron too long in dominating the foreign market. He also stressed on how we should strive to produce everything that's globally best in our country with an even better standard.