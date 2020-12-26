China, which has been closely monitoring the actions of Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, is keen not let the land slip under after the latest political crisis. In a desperate attempt to end the political turmoil in the Himalayan country, China has sent Deputy Minister of the International Department of the ruling Communist Party of China, Guo Yezhou. The move is seen as the final attempt to settle the dispute between PM Oli and his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

According to Nepali media reports, Chinese Deputy Minister Guo Yezhou is coming to the capital Kathmandu on Sunday. Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hao Yankee has told about this visit during a meeting with the leaders of the Nepal Communist Party. The visit of the Chinese leader has been given a top priority in the Nepal Communist Party which has been torn apart after PM Oli's decision to dissolve parliament.

During his visit to Nepal, the Chinese minister will meet the leaders of both the factions of the Nepal Communist Party. Earlier, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prachanda, Madhav Kumar Nepal, and Jhala Nath Khanal. The Chinese Ambassador has put his full strength to save the Nepal Communist Party from a split, but any solution looks bleak now.

After the dissolution of parliament in Nepal, there is an atmosphere of political uncertainty and the tussle is continuing. The Nepal political crisis has also affected its neighboring countries India and China. Nepal's political and foreign affairs experts believe that problems in the Communist Party are bad news for China. The anti-India sentiments started picking up after the Communist Party came to power in Nepal, but if the Communist Party weakens in Nepal, then observers are hoping for an improved relationship with India again.

What is the issue in Nepal within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)

Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Oli, last week proposed the dissolution of the House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament, a step that President Bidhya Devi Bhandari promptly accepted. This officially ended the unity imposed by the left powers that led three years ago to the formation of the single, grand Nepal Communist Party.

Oli recommended the dissolution when he learned that the point of no return had been reached due to factional rivalry within the party and that he faced potential expulsion both as party leader and as prime minister.