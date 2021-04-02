Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the municipal governing body, has a new chief. Senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta has been appointed new BBMP commissioner, replacing N. Manjunath Prasad. Gupta, IAS, has been given additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department.

The new civic commissioner held the position of BBMP Administrator prior to his current role since September last year. Senior IAS officer Rakesh Singh has now been appointed BBMP Administrator to fill Gupta's previous post. Singh has also been given concurrent charge as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Water Resources Department.

As for Prasad, he has been transferred and takes up the post of Principal Secretary to the government's revenue department, with concurrent charges of Disaster Management, Bhoomi, and Urban Property Ownership Records.

Who is Gaurav Gupta?

Gaurav Gupta is a 1990-batch IAS officer. He has held various positions within the Government of Karnataka since 1992. Prior to his role as Administrator of BBMP, he was the Principal Secretary of IT, BT and S&T for over 2 years. Before that, Gupta was the Commissioner of Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka. He has also held senior positions at the Karnataka government's revenue department, BWSSB, KSRTC, MESCOM among others.

Gupta's posting comes at a challenging time as the city witnesses a steady spike in COVID-19 cases.