The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bill 2020 was introduced in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in March and currently with a Standing Committee. The bill proposes changes to certain provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, aimed at dealing with the local governance of Bengaluru.

The BBMP Bill 2020 provides the Corporation with the power and responsibility to prepare and implement schemes for the 18 functions provided for in the Constitution (74th Amendment) Act, 1992. In addition to dividing the area under the Corporation into 225 wards, the state government will also decide the number of wards reserved for female candidates and candidates from SC/ST/backward classes.

BBMP Bill 2020: Highlights

Comparing the municipal acts regulating corporations of some metropolitan Indian cities with the BBMP Bill 2020, key highlights are listed below:

The term of the Mayor has been increased from one year to five years.

The Bill adds a new level of zonal committees to the current three-tier municipal structure in Bengaluru. This includes Corporation, zones, wards and area sabhas.

Core functions of the Corporation include urban planning, water supply, public health, sanitation, fire services and slum improvement.

The municipal area will be divided into 15 zones – to be administered by Zonal Committees and headed by zonal commissioners.

The Corporation can levy a tax on entertainment, advertisement, property and professions.

The BBMP areas will be divided into 225 wards – mainly responsible for supervising schemes of the Corporation in their ward.