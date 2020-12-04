Bengaluru's civic body, BBMP has advertised compensation regarding the accidents in the city caused due to bad roads. As per Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, victims are eligible for Rs 15,000 compensation in case of accidents due to bad roads and potholes. In an event of death due to bad roads or footpaths, the next of kin will be entitled for Rs 3 lakh compensation.

Naturally, the civic body has laid out certain guidelines for the payment of compensation for accident victims, which were prepared following a direction from the Karnataka High Court. Besides the primary compensation, the special commissioner can also provide medical expenses of up to Rs 10,000 to the victim. However, in case of simple injuries, the BBMP will pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 and if the injury requires prolonged treatment of more than 3 days, the compensation is set at Rs 10,000.

Do's and Don'ts

The compensation claim must be applied by the immediate family of the victim or the person who suffered injuries within 30 days from the day of the accident.

The claimants should be able to provide proof, documents, eye-witnesses, police complaints or CCTV footage, to prove the accident caused is due to bad roads.

BBMP may reject an application if the submitted documents are forged, suppressed material factors and submissions made beyond the time period.

BBMP may also reject applications if the motorists or pedestrians ignored the displayed signs about potholes or poor road conditions.