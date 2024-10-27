While highlighting people's initiatives to protect India's heritage and tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 115th Mann Ki Baat episode praised Firdousa Bashir of Anantnag district of Kashmir region and Gourinath of Udhampur district of Jammu province.

In Jammu and Kashmir, calligraphy is a cherished art form, with Firdousa Bashir from Anantnag preserving regional culture through this medium.

"Firdousa Bashir Ji from Anantnag who has expertise in calligraphy, she is bringing forth many aspects of the local culture through that", the Prime Minister said, adding, "Firdausa Ji's calligraphy has attracted the local people, especially the youth".

"A similar effort is being made by Gourinath Ji of Udhampur. He is engaged in preserving myriad forms of Dogra culture and heritage playing a Sarangi which is more than a century old. Over the tunes of the Sarangi, he narrates the ancient stories and historical events related to their culture in an interesting way", the Prime Minister said.

He further said, "In different parts of the country, you will find many such extraordinary people who have come forward to preserve cultural heritage. D. Vaikuntham has been engaged in popularizing Cheriyal Folk Art for about 50 years now. His efforts to promote this art form related to Telengana are amazing. The process of making Cheriyal paintings is unique. It is in the form of a scroll... that brings forth stories. In that, we get a complete glimpse of our history and mythology".

जम्मू-कश्मीर हो या तेलंगाना या फिर छत्तीसगढ़, आज देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में हमारी सांस्कृतिक विरासत के संरक्षण के लिए कई लोग असाधारण कार्य कर रहे हैं। उनका यह प्रयास हर देशवासी के लिए एक मिसाल है। #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/kwtsVRS1Or — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2024

"Friends, we were just talking about how our art and culture is spreading numerous shades from the valleys of Kashmir to the forests of Chhattisgarh. But this does not end here. The fragrance of these arts of ours is spreading far and wide. People in different countries of the world are getting mesmerized by Indian art and culture", the Prime Minister said.

"While I was telling you about the Sarangi resonating in Udhampur, I remembered how the sweet tune of Indian art is reverberating thousands of miles away in the Russian city of Yakutsk. Imagine, a day or two of winter, minus 65 degrees, temperature... a white sheet of snow all around... and there is a theatre, audiences mesmerized watching - Kalidasa's " Abhijnana Shakuntalam ", he said, adding, Can you imagine the warmth of Indian literature in Yakutsk, the coldest city in the world! This is not a fantasy, it is the truth - one that fills us all with pride and joy".

Nath expresses his gratitude to the Prime Minister

Elderly sarangi player Gaurinath expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for showcasing his art to the nation.

He believes the Prime Minister's mention will introduce the sarangi and its associated culture to the younger generation. He thanked Modi for boosting the tradition of playing this instrument, which is integral to various folk cultures and music. Modi highlighted Gaurinath's narration of folklore connected to cultural practices and faith, alongside his music.

The sarangi holds significant cultural importance in Dogra culture, and Gaurinath's dedication to preserving this legacy is commendable. He aspires to teach the sarangi to the younger generation, ensuring the tradition continues.