National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that dialogue with Pakistan is not possible until it stops terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Strongly condemning the Sonamarg terror attack, Dr Abdullah emphasized that "terror and talks cannot go simultaneously." He stressed that such attacks hinder efforts to improve Indo-Pak relations.

Abdullah asserted, "Kashmir will not become Pakistan," urging Pakistan's leadership to end terrorism for better ties with India. He warned Pakistan that its actions would have "severe results" and emphasized India's resolve to curb terrorism.

What terrorists will achieve by killing poor workers?

Dr. Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the incident. "It is a heartbreaking tragedy. Poor workers who came here to earn a livelihood to feed their families in different parts of the country were ruthlessly killed by these terrorists. One of the victims was also a doctor. What do these terrorists expect to achieve? Do they believe this will turn Kashmir into Pakistan?" he asked.

He made it clear that no dialogue between India and Pakistan can occur as long as Pakistan continues to sponsor violence in Jammu and Kashmir. "How can there be talks when you are killing our innocent people"?, he questioned Pakistan and suggested that instead of importing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, it should focus on solving the problem of poverty and hunger.

He further added, "If Pakistan truly desires friendship with India, they must end the violence. Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan. We want to live in peace, with dignity, and focus on development. How much longer will you bring misery to us? You began this in 1947, and after 75 years, Kashmir still hasn't become Pakistan—so how do you think it will happen now?"

The National Conference president admitted that said that such acts would cast a shadow not only on tourism but on the lives of everyone living in Kashmir.

The Gangangeer attack took place on a day when there were 2,000 athletes, including 50 international athletes, in Srinagar. Yesterday, they took part in the first-ever Kashmir Marathon.

LG visits hospital; inquires about health of terror victims

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar to inquire about the health of civilians who were injured in the Sunday terror attack.

A team of senior doctors briefed the Lt Governor on the health condition of the injured and the medical procedures being followed. The Lt Governor has also directed the officials to provide all the support to the affected families.

The Lt Governor has directed for a coordinated anti-terror operation and asked the J&K Police, and security forces to exact a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for the time to come.

The Lt Governor has posted on X: "Visited the Hospital in Srinagar to inquire about the health of construction workers, who were injured in Gagangir terror attack. I pray for their speedy recovery. Directed the officials to provide all the support to the affected families. The brutal and savage attack against construction workers will be avenged. I've asked the J&K Police, and security forces to exact a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come".