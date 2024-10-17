Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted that the security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police are determined to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.

While meeting with the family members of victims of terrorism from across North, Central, and South Kashmir, at Raj Bhawan Sinha said, "Our security forces and J&K police are committed to completely neutralize terror groups and terror ecosystem sponsored by the neighbouring country".

"At the same time, we will ensure that families targeted by terrorists and who were left behind are provided with all the assistance, support and their rights are protected," he said.

The family members whose loved ones were brutally killed by various terrorist groups in the past narrated the horrific incidents and sought the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor for resolution of their long pending issues.

Paying homage to the martyred civilians, the Lt Governor assured every necessary support and assistance to the families who despite suffering immense personal loss, hardships, and pain, were excluded from mainstream development for several decades.

"Instead of compassion and support, the terrorism-affected families were marginalized, and their voices went unheard. I will try my best to ensure justice, welfare, and rehabilitation of these families," the Lt Governor said.

LG meets teams of Legends League Cricket

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met the Winner and Runner-up teams of Legends League Cricket-2024. The final match was played on Wednesday at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

The teams were comprised of former International Cricketers including Yusuf Pathan, Shahbaz Nadeem,⁠ ⁠Elton Chigumbura, ⁠Hamilton Masakadza, Nikhil Chopra, and other team members, team owners, and officials.

The Lt Governor congratulated and extended his felicitations to the legendary Cricketers for their remarkable performances, dedication, and spirit during the historic international tournament.

The final match of Legends League Cricket which was played between the teams of Southern Super Stars and Konark Suryas Odisha, was won by Southern Super Stars in the super over.