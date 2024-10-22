Two days after the Gagangeer terror attack, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday underlined the need for securing the vital infrastructure projects across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized putting in place a multi-pronged and foolproof mechanism for coordination with project-implementing agencies to prevent security breaches. Manoj Sinha travelled to Gagangeer, Ganderbal, to interact with officers and workers of the Project Implementing Agency and to review the security measures on the project site.

During his visit, the Lt Governor chaired a meeting of officers of the police, civil administration, Project Implementing Agency, and other security agencies and directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero terror incidents in order to push rapid social and economic development.

During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure projects across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the need for a comprehensive, multi-faceted security strategy and a robust coordination mechanism with project implementation agencies to prevent any security lapses.

He said the safety and security of workers and officers working on key infrastructure projects is the highest priority for the government.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the need for stricter access control and regular patrolling around the project sites. He also directed the security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations proactively to wipe out terrorism in J&K UT.

Security tightened on key development projects

In the wake of the recent terror attack in the Gagangeer security measures on vital developmental projects across Jammu and Kashmir have been significantly reinforced to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorist threats.

According to highly placed sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reassess the security arrangements for all ongoing developmental projects, particularly those involving workers from various parts of India. Over two dozen major infrastructure projects are currently underway to enhance connectivity throughout the Union Territory.

Sources further revealed that teams from the Ministry of Home Affairs are expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir shortly to conduct a thorough review of the security measures surrounding these projects. There are also serious discussions within the Ministry about deploying the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to safeguard key development sites where construction activities are ongoing.

Sunday's terror attack in Gagangeer is seen as part of a larger effort by Pakistan-sponsored militants to disrupt development initiatives in the region. While the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already launched a probe into the incident, the Union Home Ministry has requested a detailed report from the Jammu and Kashmir administration to determine the circumstances leading to the attack.