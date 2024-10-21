The death toll in the Sonamarg terror attack has reached to seven as one doctor and four injured victims including two officers of a private company engaged in the construction of a road and tunnel, succumbed to their injuries.

Earlier two non-local workers lost their lives on the spot when a group of terrorists attacked at a construction site in the Sonamarg area of the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terror victims have been identified as

Dr Shawnawaz from Naidgam village of Budgam district in Kashmir working for the construction company is among the dead.

Gurmeet Singh son of Dharm Singh of Gurdaspur Punjab.

Mohammad Hanif and Kaleem from Bihar.

Safety Manager, Faheem Nasir from Bihar.

Mechanical Manager, Anil Kumar Shukla from Madhya Pradesh.

Designer Shashi Abrol, from Jammu.

Reports said that one doctor and six other persons were killed after terrorists opened fire at a construction site in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening. The attack occurred near an under-construction tunnel.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched massive counter-operations to hunt down the terrorists.

According to initial reports, the doctor and workers attacked were part of the construction team working on the Z-Morh tunnel, which connects Gaganeer to Sonamarg in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The unidentified terrorists -- believed to be at least two -- carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening.

Top security officials, including Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi, have reached the spot to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack and called it an "act of cowardice".

"The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha posted on X: "I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in Gagangir. I assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. We have given full freedom to J&K Police, Army, and security forces."

He further said: "Our brave personnel are on the ground & they will ensure terrorists pay a very heavy price for their action. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the families in this hour of grief."

Today's attack came a day after terrorists killed a migrant worker from Bihar in Shopian district on October 18. The locals found the worker's bullet-riddled body in the Waduna area of Zainapora in Shopian district in south Kashmir.

The labourer was identified as Ashok Chauhan and was living in the Sangam area of Anantnag, officials said.