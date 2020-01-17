A 68-year-old convict of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Jalees Ansari aka Dr Bomb, went missing on Thursday morning, January 16 while being out on parole. Ansari, who is serving life term, is accused of plotting and executing over 50 bomb blasts since the early 90s across the country. The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra ATS have launched a massive manhunt to trace him.

Dr Bomb out on parole

Jalees Ansari was on parole for 21 days from the Ajmer Central Prison, Rajasthan was visiting his family in Mumbai. He was expected to surrender before prison authorities on Friday, January 17, according to reports.

During the parole period, he was ordered to visit the Agripada Police Station every day between 10.30 am and 12 pm to mark his attendance. However, Ansari did not visit the police station on Thursday during the designated time, an official said.

In the afternoon, his 35-year-old son Jaid Ansari approached the police station with a complaint about his "missing" father. According to the complaint, Jalees Ansari woke up in the early hours and told family members he is going to offer namaz, but did not return home. On his complaint, the Agripada Police registered a missing case.

10 facts about Dr Bomb