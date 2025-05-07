Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals has emerged as a pivotal figure in India's defense leadership. Her recent role in briefing the media on Operation Sindoor, a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, has brought her into the limelight.

Born in 1981 in Vadodara, Gujarat, Colonel Qureshi's journey to military leadership was not accidental but a continuation of a family tradition. Her grandfather served in the Indian Army, and she followed in his footsteps, joining the Indian Army in 1999 under the Short Service Commission at the tender age of 17.

She holds a postgraduate degree in biochemistry. Her personal life is also deeply intertwined with the military community, being married to an officer in the Mechanised Infantry.

Col. Qureshi's military career

Colonel Qureshi's military career has been marked by several achievements. In 2016, she became the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise. She commanded the Indian team at 'Exercise Force 18,' India's largest hosted foreign military drill, involving 18 participating nations. This was a significant milestone, not just for Colonel Qureshi, but for the Indian Army and the nation as a whole.

Col. Qureshi has also served in the United Nations Mission in Congo in 2006, where she was involved in monitoring ceasefires and supporting humanitarian efforts in conflict zones. She has described her peacekeeping duties as a proud moment and encourages other women in the armed forces to work hard for the country and make everyone proud.

Role in Operation Sindoor

In May 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor. This operation targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Colonel Qureshi, alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, led the official press briefing on this operation.

The choice of Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh to lead the briefing was symbolic, representing not only the operational confidence of the Indian Armed Forces but also the nation's commitment to gender inclusion in military roles. Their composed and firm statements during the briefing conveyed India's resolve to respond to terrorism and highlighted the rising strength of women in the armed forces.