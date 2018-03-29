South Korean popular actress Choi Ji Woo surprised her fans by announcing her marriage Thursday. She revealed the good news in a hand-written letter on her official fan page.

The 42-year-old actress, who shot to fame for her role in TV series Winter Sonata in 2002, married at a secret wedding ceremony in South Korea's capital city Seoul. It was a private wedding with only close relatives of the couple in attendance.

"It's a bit sudden but I have good news to share," Choi Ji Woo wrote to her fans Thursday. "Today, March 29, is the day I promised a new beginning with my life partner. It was a private wedding ceremony with my family members and close relatives. I'll start a happy family with the one I love."

But who is Choi Ji Woo's husband?

Well, the actress is very secretive of her husband. She said in the letter to her fans that she decided not to inform them of her wedding as she didn't want to burden her husband's family. She went on to thank them for all the love and support they have been showering on her and that she would continue her acting career after marriage.

The Winter Sonata actress' agency YG Entertainment has also announced in an official statement that Choi Ji Woo tied the knot with a man, who she has been dating for about a year. The agency went on to say that her husband is a non-celebrity but didn't provide other information, including name and profession that fans would like to know.

Well, we will come to know more details of her mystery husband soon, and we will share with you when we do!