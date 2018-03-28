North Korea or Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), a reclusive country, will open its door to artists from South Korea early next month. South Korean celebrated singers like K-pop girl band Red Velvet, Cho Yong-pil, Seohyun, and Lee Sun-hee are set to perform in North Korea's capital city Pyongyang between April 1 and 3.

A 190-member South Korean troupe comprising 160 artists will go to North Korea in two groups to perform at the special concert themed "Spring Comes" in Pyongyang, according to Hwang Seong-woon, spokesperson of South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The show themed "Spring Comes" is a goodwill gesture ahead of the inter-Korean summit scheduled for April. It happened after an advance group from Seoul visited Pyongyang last week.

South Korean singers, who will perform at the special concert in Pyongyang, include Red Velvet, Cho Yong-pil, Choi Jung-in, Lee Sun-hee, Seohyun, Choi Jin-hee, Yoon Do-hyun, Baek Ji-young and Ali. South Korean officials have said the singer Kang San-ae and pianist Kim Kwang-min have been added to the troupe and that changes could happen in the days leading up to the special concert.

However, Psy of Gangnam Style fame has been excluded from the troupe despite reports that Seoul was keen on including him. Pyongyang is reportedly against including him in the group over his provocative stage performance.

The South Korean singers will perform at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre Sunday, April 1 before taking part in a joint concert with North Korean artists at the Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium Tuesday, April 3.

The two countries will jointly shoot the concert for telecast on a later date.

The South Korean delegation also includes a taekwondo team, which will demonstrate at the Taekwondo Holy House in Pyongyang on Sunday. They will also hold a demonstration at the Pyongyang Grand Theatre on Monday, April 2, where their counterparts from North Korea will also perform. The teams will also hold a joint demonstration at the event.

The South Korean troupe is scheduled to arrive in North Korea in two batches – on March 29 and 31 – and leave Pyongyang on the night of April 3, the final day of the concert.