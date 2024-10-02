The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, recently lauded the efforts of the Indian government on the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The mission, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, aimed to make IndiaOpen Defecation Free (ODF) and promote a cleaner, healthier nation. The WHO chief commended the mission for its focus on equity, local engagement, accountability, and sustainability. He stated that it prioritised basic sanitation in rural and underserved areas, mobilised local leaders, and used data to track progress. The Swachh Bharat Mission has been a transformative initiative, mobilising communities to promote a cleaner and healthier nation. The mission has successfully mobilised nationwide participation, marking it as the largest behavioural change movement globally.

By 2019, the mission celebrated the construction of over 100 million individual household toilets, declaring more than six lakh villages ODF, a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. The WHO chief also acknowledged the contribution of the Swachh Bharat initiative to long-term well-being and socio-economic development in communities across India. He further added that the Indian government made sanitation and hygiene national priorities by mobilising resources, engaging communities, and igniting a movement to eliminate open defecation and promote a cleaner, healthier nation.

The WHO chief also commented on the Ayushman Bharat national health protection scheme, saying, Alongside the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, this initiative demonstrates your excellencies' commitment to improving the health and well-being of India's huge population. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, as highlighted in the Indian Union Budget, played a pivotal role in expanding healthcare access and coverage in India. It was a key component of the government's efforts to improve the health sector, with a focus on providing financial protection to vulnerable sections of society.

The Swachh Bharat Mission has improved the global perception of India's commitment to sanitation and hygiene. The mission received international recognition, with the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative. This recognition highlights India's efforts to address a long-standing public health issue and demonstrates its ability to undertake large-scale social transformation programs.

Swachh Bharat Mission has been a transformative initiative that has significantly improved sanitation and hygiene in India. The mission's success is a testament to the power of strong political commitment, community engagement, and effective resource mobilisation. The recognition and praise from the WHO chief further underscore the global impact of the mission and its contribution to achieving sustainable development goals.

The mission's success story serves as an inspiration for other nations grappling with similar challenges, demonstrating that with strong political will and community participation, significant strides can be made in improving public health and sanitation.