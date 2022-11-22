In an important appointment, Chandru Iyer has been appointed as the new British Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala with an additional role of Deputy Trade Commissioner (investment) for South Asia. Iyer will be based in Bengaluru.

"After 15 years away I am delighted to be back in India to support greater trade and investment between our two countries and to help deepen our bilateral relationship. It is an honour to represent the United Kingdom in Karnataka and Kerala," Iyer said.

As a part of his new role, Iyer will be responsible to improve UK's relations with Karnataka and Kerala by strengthening government, business and people ties. As for his trade responsibilities, Iyer will promote UK as the preferred destination for foreign direct investment from India and the wider region.

"I am delighted to welcome Chandru to the India Network where he'll be taking up the vital role of British Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala and Deputy Trade Commissioner Investment for South Asia. The double-hatted role reflects the growing importance of South India to UK-India trade and investment ties. Chandru brings a wealth of experience from an impressive career in the private sector to lead our ambitious plans to further strengthen the relationship between our countries," British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, said in a statement.

Who is Chandru Iyer?

Iyer holds an undergraduate degree in Electronic Engineering and an MBA in International Business. He is married and has a son, who is currently preparing for life at University. He is an avid cricket fan, and also enjoys cooking and traveling.

Iyer held important responsibilities prior to his new role as the DHC. He previously worked with global professional services firm Grant Thornton as Head of Business Development for its South Asia Group. He had responsibility for driving the firm's strategic business growth plans for the South Asia - UK corridor, with a particular focus on India. He is an international business development specialist with extensive experience in international trade and investment.