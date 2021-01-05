Alex Ellis has been appointed new British High Commissioner to India, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced on Tuesday. Ellis will take charge of his new role this month, as he succeeds Sir Philip Barton KCMG OBE, who moved back to the UK last year to take charge of the newly-expanded FCDO as its Permanent Under-Secretary.

Who is Alex Ellis?

Alex Ellis, a British strategic expert, has been serving as Deputy National Security Advisor in the UK Cabinet Office for the government's Integrated Review on diplomacy, development and defence. He has held various positions in different ranks within the government over the years.

Ellis also served as Director General of Department for Exiting the European Union and British Ambassador to Brazil between 2013 and 2017 and as ambassador to Portugal between 2007 and 2010. From his experience, it is clear that Ellis has extensive experience in security issues and strategy.

Excited for new role

Taking to Twitter, Ellis said he is excited to take charge as new British High Commissioner to India and praised India. He also got nostalgic over his favorite Indian drink – lassi and expressed his desire to see the "incomparable" Virat Kohli. Finally, he also expressed his solid intention to improve his Hindi, a difficult yet beautiful language as he puts it.

As the British High Commissioner, Ellis also briefly touched upon the topics of COVID-19, climate change, defence and security and growth, where he would work on to benefit both countries.