The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi into custody on Friday, June 6. Andrabi, the chief of the banned Dukhtaraan-e-Milat (DeM) outfit, along with two others, were remanded to 10-day NIA custody in connection with a case for allegedly waging war against India.

Andrabi had recently made headlines when she hoisted the Pakistani flag at Srinagar in May. She also sang the national anthem of Pakistan and said all Muslims on the subcontinent are Pakistani.

"For us, people are either Muslims or 'kaafirs' (infidels) and if they are Muslims, then their country is Pakistan," Andrabi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Under the directions of Union Home Ministry, the NIA had registered the case against Andrabi and the DeM for delivering hate speeches in Jammu and Kashmir. Dukhtaraan-e-Milat was banned by the government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"They are using various media platforms to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful speeches that endanger the integrity, security, and sovereignty of India. DEM through Aasiya Andrabi openly advocates secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and has also called for Jihad and use of violence against India," Times of India quoted the FIR filed against Andrabi.

"Central government has received information that one Aasiya Andrabi and her associates namely Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen are actively running a terrorist organization named as 'Dukhtaran-E-Millat' (DEM) which is prescribed under the First Schedule to the UAPA," the FIR added.

