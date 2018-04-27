Pro-Trump vloggers and amp;nbsp;Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, known as Diamond and Silk, and amp;nbsp; testified during a House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Filtering Practices of Social Media Platforms. The duo is facing a swarm of criticism for giving inaccurate statements under oath related to their allegations against Facebook for unjust censorship and reported payment from the Trump campaign.
Who Are Diamond And Silk, Pro-Trump Vloggers Claim They Were Censored By Facebook?
Apr 27, 2018 01:56 IST
