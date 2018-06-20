Could the next Miss World winner hail from Chennai? There are possibilities that Manushi Chiller's successor could be a youngster from Tamil Nadu. In a star-studded event that concluded on Tuesday, June 19, Chennai girl Anukreethy Vas was crowned as the Miss India World 2018 winner.

Like Miss World 2017 winner, Vas will represent India at the Miss World 2018 pageant taking place later this year.

The Tamil Nadu girl beat Haryana's Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shreya Rao from Andhra Pradesh to earn the title. She was crowned Miss India World 2018 at a star-studded grand finale on Tuesday in Mumbai. The event was hosted by director-producer Karan Johar and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The judges' panel featured cricketers Irfan Pathan and KL Rahul and Bollywood stars like Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol and Kunal Kapoor. The evening witnessed performances by stars like Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Who is Anukreethy Vas?

An Economic Times report reveals that the Miss India winner is a 19-year-old student in Chennai. Vas is a student of the city's Loyola College and she's pursuing BA in French. She wants to become an interpreter and a supermodel. She has been raised by a single mother.

Vas' Instagram is filled with a potpourri of pictures from her personal and modelling life. Here's a few pictures of the Miss India World winner 2018 that prove she was meant to be Miss India 2018.

Photos of Anukreethy Vas, Miss India World 2018 winner: