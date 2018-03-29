While students have been protesting against the rescheduling of mathematics and economics exams by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), reports say that Anita Karwal, the chairperson, had also received a copy of the leaked paper.

Karwal had reportedly received a copy of the allegedly leaked class 10 mathematics paper. And soon, the CBSE issued an official statement.

"The Board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to upholding the sanctity of the Board examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations in the subjects."

The CBSE officials said that the class 12 economics exam will be held within a week. The students who appeared for the class 10 mathematics exam would also be taking a re-test.

The students took to Twitter to express their concerns over the retest. They have also been protesting against the leak at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The Delhi Police conducted raids at several locations and the mastermind is from the Mianwali area, India Today reported.

Who is Anita Karwal?