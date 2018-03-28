A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) denied that the class 12 Economics exam papers had been leaked, it has now been confirmed that the exam will be conducted again.

The CBSE said that the class 12 economics exam will be held within a week. It has also said that the students who appeared for the class 10 Math exams will also have to take a re-test. Students from all the regions will be required to take the exam. The Economics exam was held March 26, whereas the Math exam was conducted Wednesday, March 28. The Board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to upholding the sanctity of the Board examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations in the subjects," the CBSE said in a statement said. On Tuesday, the CBSE had said that it had checked all the exam centres and had not received complaints of paper leak from any center.