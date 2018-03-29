cbse, cbse new format, class 6 to 10
CBSE to conduct a re-exam of class 12 economics and class 10 maths. [Representational Image]Getty

For students like Radhika Garg, sitting for another Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam is like a penalty for a crime she didn't even commit.

Many other students have taken to social media to vent out anger following the paper leak. The frustration was shared by another student Karnika. 

"All the hard work we have put in is all gone. Now we all have to suffer this again! For such an incompetence of CBSE, I seriously want to die!" she tweeted.

"Why 28 lakh students should suffer again just beacuse of handful of people who leaked the maths and the economics paper..? In clear words, Indian education system is destroyed," tweeted Harsh Advani, a class 11 student of Brilliant Public School.

While some like Naves will have to shorten their upcoming vacation just to prepare for the re-exam.

"I'm still gonna travel tomorrow because I need a break, however I'm shortening my trip and coming back on the 1st. Also its looks like I'm gonna have to carry math books with me :((( thank you," she tweeted.

Many other students also took to social media to express their displeasure.

"Before we agree to this "Re-exam" solution of CBSE,we have the right to know how and where the paper was leaked and who was involved in it. It's high time CBSE understood that conducting Re-exams won't help when it's system is at fault.We deserve to know," questioned Bharat Hegde on Twitter.

Congress' Delhi chief Ajay Maken tweeted how his son and many other students were feeling dejected following the reports.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took the opportunity to slam prime minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The CBSE has issued a circular about the re-examination and said the dates and other details for the re-exam would be posted on its website.

The board has said that the class 12 economics exam will be held within a week while the students who appeared for the class 10 Math exam will also have to take a re-test.