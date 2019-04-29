Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night" aired earlier today and we saw the death of several of our favorite characters. If Avengers: Endgame ending was heartbreaking, then Game of Thrones' episode 3 shattered our hearts into million pieces.

Major spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3:

As we knew from the released promo of episode 3 that the fight between Night King and the living will cost us several of our favourite characters. There were predictions that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will die during the fight but that did not happen. However, we did witness the loss of several characters. Here's a list of all those fallen heroes:

Dolorous Edd:

In one of the tense moments, we see Samwell Tarly almost getting eaten up by the White Walkers but was saved by Edd ... who instantly dies by a wight.

Lyanna Mormont:

A giant wight bust into the castle and tosses Lyanna Mormont along with her troop. Still, she manages to pick herself up and storms off towards the giant, who then picks her up and crushes every bone in her body. In her dying moment, she stabs the dragonglass in the giant's eyes and makes him fall to the ground. Lyanna couldn't survive the injury.

Jorah Mormont:

From the very early episodes of Game of Thrones, we knew that Ser Jorah was immensely in love with Daenerys Targaryen. After meeting her, he dedicated his entire life to serving her. So, on the battleground when Daenerys is all alone and surrounded by hundreds of wights, we see Jorah coming to rescue her. He fights magnificently.

Daenerys holds Jorah in her arms and cries her heart out as he draws his final breath.

Beric Dondarrion:

Beric Dondarrion was coming back to life for one true purpose — to save Arya Stark in the time of her need. Beric and Clegane fight several wights but in the end, he is deeply wounded and dies instantly while looking into Arya's eyes.

Theon Greyjoy:

As stated in episode 2, Theon Greyjoy and his men went to Godswood to be with Bran Stark and help him in every way possible. Theon fights off several wights but in the end, he is murdered by Night King himself.

For a character like Theon, the death was not cruel because he died surviving a Stark and in a poetic way, he did serve his true purpose.

Melisandre:

Back in season seven of Game of Thrones, Melisandre told Lord Varys that she will come to the Winterfell as she is destined to die in a foreign place. The character comes in the beginning and helps the Dothraki by using her magic.

She then subtly tells Arya that she is meant to kill someone with Blue Eyes. After Arya finishes the task, Melisandre walks out of the castle and removes her magical necklace and dies immediately.

Night King:

We all thought that it would be Jon Snow who will put an end to Night King but everything got twisted when we saw Arya Stark jumping on the Night King and stabbing him with her Valyrian steel.

As of now, we are not sure about Daenerys Targaryen's dragon and Jon Snow's Ghost.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last War" will stream on May 5 in the United States and on May 6, 6:30 am in India on Hotstar.