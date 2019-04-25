Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "Battle at Winterfell" is going to be the longest battle ever shown on any film or TV series. The upcoming episode will bring the death of several of our favorite characters but now fans are hoping that by the end of the episode, we get to see Melisandre coming back to Winterfell and doing her magic to destroy the White Walkers.

If you all remember, Melisandre was the last scene in Game of Thrones season seven when she was at Dragonstone. In one of her very last scenes in episode 3, Lord Varys warned her not to return to Westeros as she won't be safe in this place. To this, the Red Priestess replied the following:

"I will return, dear Spider, one last time. I have to die in this strange country, just like you."

By stating the above, Melisandre revealed that in season 8, she and Lord Varys are going to die. In the released promo of the upcoming episode, we saw Lord Varys hiding in the Winterfell crypts but he too will die at the hands of White Walkers — maybe he will sacrifice himself in order to save Tyrion Lannister? Whatever the scenario is, Melisandre will also come back to Westeros in order to fulfill her own philosophy.

Fans are now speculating that Melisandre, who always talked about the Lord of Light and how the battle is the most important one, will appear heroically in the mid of Battle at Winterfell and will use her magic to save people stuck in the Winterfell crypts. She may save some young girls in order to repent for her earlier sinful acts.

In one of an earlier interview with Elle, Carice van Houten — the actress who plays Melisandre in the show — revealed that the Red Woman is old and has seen the true world. As per the actress, Melisandre is powerful yet vulnerable.

The upcoming episode 3 is surely going to bring the death of several of our favorite characters. Maybe Jon Snow will die saving Daenerys Targaryen or the other way round might happen. There are other characters whose fate is also on the line and we can only speculate who is going to live and who is going to die when the White Walkers will attack Winterfell.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 rumored title "Battle at Winterfell" will air next Sunday on HBO.