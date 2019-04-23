Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" aired earlier today and we finally got to see Arya Stark's transformation from a girl to a Lady. Maisie Williams recently discussed the surprise intimate scene her character shares with Gendry.

Following article has Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 spoilers:

In the recently released episode of Game of Thrones, everyone is pretty tensed as Night King is only a couple of hours away from coming to Winterfell. On one hand, our knights are spending the night getting hammered or singing the songs of Dead Kings, Arya Stark chose to do one thing which she has never done before.

Arya is seen showing her archery skills when she is approached by Gendry. Arya first enquires Gendry why Melisandre took him in the first place. Gendry tells her that he is Robert Baratheon's illegitimate son and she wanted her blood for the same. Arya then asks him about the number of women he has slept with in the past. Gendry replies with a single digit number and we know that those girls were presented to him by Tyrion Lannister.

Within seconds, Arya and Gendry find themselves kissing each other passionately and undressing each other. It was for the very first time in Game of Thrones where Maisie Williams had to do such a scene.

As per Entertainment Weekly, it was Sophie Turner who first told Maisie Williams about the sex scene. Sophie called Maisie and asked her to check out that scene.

"Sophie said, 'Whatever you do, you have to skip to this episode, this scene first.' So I just read that and it was practically all I knew about the entire season," recalled Maisie Williams.

However, Maisie first thought that this scene may not happen because, in the past, they were given fake scripts just to avoid the leaks and spoilers. As per the young actress, she thought the sex scene between Arya and Gendry was a prank.

When it comes to showing nudity, this was the first time when Maisie Williams had to strip in front of the camera. As per the actress, Game of Thrones showrunners let her decide how much she wanted to show on the screen.

"So I kept myself pretty private. I don't think it's important for Arya to flash. This beat isn't really about that. And everybody else has already done it on the show, so... "

The sex with Gendry meant a true deal for Arya Stark. It was a human experience for her and it was the most important thing she could have asked for on the battle-eve night.

Maisie Williams will return as Arya Stark for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3.