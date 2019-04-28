Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "Battle at Winterfell" is going to telecast the biggest battle sequence in the entertainment history. The said episode is going to be 80 minutes long and will feature an epic fight between the Army of living vs the Army of dead. Here are our predictions of a few characters who are going to survive the battle and those characters who are surely going to die:

Jon Snow:

We cannot comprehend the fact that Aegon Targaryen will die in episode 3. He may not survive the end of the series but he is going to survive the forthcoming battle as he is going to face Cersei Lannister one more time in the fourth or fifth episode of Game of Thrones season 8. Killing him in episode 3 will come as a blow to all the fans who are rooting for him from the very beginning.

Samwell Tarly:

Samwell maybe the first one to kill a White Walker and he may know everything about dragonglass but we know that he is not a good fighter. There are chances that he may die in the upcoming episode but it would be amazing if he survives the end because he is the one with all the knowledge. After all the battle is done, Westeros will need someone to write down everything about the Great War and how they defeated the Night King.

Jaime Lannister:

After the emotional episode 2, fans are sure that Jaime Lannister is going to die in episode 3. There are predictions that he may die in Brienne's presence and in his dying moments, he may tell her how to put an end to Cersei. If he does that then Brienne will have another motive in her life.

At the same time, if he dies in front of Cersei then the character will have a poetic end which he truly deserves.

Daenerys Targaryen:

Daenerys Targaryen is indeed turning into Mad Queen but even she will survive the Great War. She may not survive the end of the story but killing her off mid-season will be extremely shocking.

Arya Stark:

Arya has practiced all her life to fighting off her enemies but she has no experience in fighting a battle with several dead against her. Even though she has a mysterious weapon forged by her lover Gendry, it is unlikely that she will survive the battle.

Ser Jorah Mormont:

Jorah Mormont is one of the most important characters in the story. After getting his hands on a Valyrian Steel sword, the chances of him surviving the battle has increased but at the same time, he is an old fighter and will get tired easily. There are chances that he may not survive the battle.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "Battle at Winterfell" will air on HBO on Sunday at 9 pm in the United States and on Monday at 6:30 am in India on Hotstar.