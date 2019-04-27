Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 and 2 broke the viewing records of all time. The first two episodes were full of drama and reunions but the upcoming episode 3 "Battle at Winterfell" is going to feature the longest battle in the history of entertainment. Fans from around the world are now wondering when and how they are going to stream Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 uncensored online.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 and 2 were leaked a few hours before their official air time. Fans were quick to download the illegal versions and watched it before it aired in the United States. As per an earlier report, more than 10 million copies of episode 1 were downloaded in India on the first day and the piracy also affected the second episode. So, as always, fans are requesting to not watch the upcoming episode from a pirated website.

The upcoming episode 3 "Battle at Winterfell" took more than 55 days to shoot and it has cost HBO millions of dollars. There are reports that the upcoming episode will feature the longest battle fans will ever see in the entertainment industry.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "Battle at Winterfell" will air on HBO on Sunday at 9 pm in the United States. Viewers in the UK will be able to stream the upcoming episode on Monday at 2 am on Sky Atlantic. Indian viewers will be able to stream the episode 3 on April 29, at 6:30 am on Hotstar.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 is said to be around 80-minutes long and will feature the great battle between the army of the living against the army of dead. As per recent speculation, the Night King won't be present at the Winterfell to fight Jon Snow as he is planning to attack the King's Landing first then come back to Winterfell with more dead people including Cersei Lannister.

As per the released promo and the pictures of episode 3, a lot will be happening in those 80 minutes. It won't be wrong to say that we may lose several of our favorite characters like Jon Snow, Theon Greyjoy, or Arya Stark.