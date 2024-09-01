Air Marshal Tejinder Singh has assumed the role of Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (DCAS) at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) in New Delhi, marking a significant moment in the history of the Indian Air Force (IAF). This transition of power took place on September 1, 2024, a day that will be remembered for the commencement of a new era in the IAF's leadership.

Air Marshal Singh's appointment comes at a critical juncture when the IAF is working on several important aircraft projects, including the LCA Mark-1A, LCA Mark-2, and the upgrade of the Su-30MKI fleet. As the DCAS, he will be responsible for modernisation and capital procurements for the force, a role that will significantly contribute to the combat power of the IAF.

The new DCAS is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF on June 13, 1987. With over 4500 hours of flying under his belt, he is a Category 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor. His educational background also includes stints at the Defence Service Staff College and National Defence College.

Air Marshal Singh's illustrious career in the IAF has seen him command a Fighter Squadron, a Radar Station, and a premier Fighter Base. He has also served as the Air Officer Commanding in Jammu and Kashmir. His varied staff appointments include Operational Staff at a Command HQ, Air Commodore (Personnel Officers-1) at Air HQ, Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Financial (Planning) at HQ IDS, Air Commodore (Aerospace Safety), Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive) and ACAS Ops (Strategy) at Air HQ.

Before his current appointment, he was the Senior Air Staff Officer at the HQ Eastern Air Command of IAF in Shillong, Meghalaya. His contributions to the IAF have been recognised with the Vayu Sena Medal in 2007 and the Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2022, awarded by the President of India.

Air Marshal Singh's appointment is significant as he will be part of the important Principal Staff Officers of the Force mandated to steer the future force structure. He will primarily deal with planning future procurements and managing current projects dealing with Revenue and Capital Procurement. This role is particularly crucial given the IAF's current combat squadrons are hovering around 30, with the sanctioned being 42.

Upon assuming his new role, Air Marshal Singh paid homage to the bravehearts who gave the supreme sacrifice by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. This act symbolises the respect and honour he holds for those who have served and sacrificed for the nation.

The appointment of Air Marshal Singh as the DCAS is reminiscent of similar historical events where experienced and decorated officers have taken up the mantle of leading the IAF. His appointment is a testament to the IAF's commitment to entrusting its leadership to individuals with a proven track record of excellence and dedication.

The appointment of Air Marshal Tejinder Singh as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff marks a significant milestone in the IAF's history. His vast experience, coupled with his commitment to the force, makes him an ideal choice for this role. As he takes on this new responsibility, the IAF looks forward to a period of growth and modernisation under his leadership. This is not just a change of guard, but a promise of a future where the IAF continues to soar high, powered by the dedication and expertise of its leaders.