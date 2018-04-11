Sri Reddy's allegations of Abhiram Daggubati sexually exploiting her has left the Telugu film industry in a state of a shock. After accusing director Sekhar Kammula of involvement in casting couch and singer Sreeram Chandra of sending lewd messages to her in the last couple of days, she has now dragged leading producer Suresh Babu's son into the controversy.

Who is Abhiram Daggubati?

Abhiram Daggubati is the grandson of legendary producer D Ramanaidu, the founder of Suresh Productions. His brother is actor Rana Daggubati, who shot to global fame with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series. His uncle Venkatesh is also a popular Telugu actor.

Despite having such a solid background in the film industry, Abhiram Daggubati has not made his acting debut yet. Earlier, there were a lot of rumors indicating that a few producers, including Raj Kandukuri and Madhura Sridhar, had shown interest in launching him in films. But the plans did not materialize as Suresh Babu wants his younger son to manage their production house.

"Suresh Babu feels that Abhiram is good to look after the business and has asked him to do so. Abhiram has already worked on the production side for a few films and will continue doing the same," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Other Controversies

In 2015, a complaint was filed against Abhiram for allegedly assaulting two US nationals, a Deccan Chronicle report claimed. The actor was reportedly involved in a brawl after their bike hit his car.

Abhiram had filed a complaint against the two men stating that they had damaged his car.

Abhiram was also booked in an assault case in 2017. He was involved in a brawl with his neighbor over construction issues, The Times of India reported.

The Latest Controversy - 'Sexploit'

In an interview with a Telugu TV channel, Sri Reddy alleged that Abhiram used to force her to have sex with him at a studio in Hyderabad. "Suresh Babu's son cheated me so badly. The studio belongs to the government and it is meant to help and support talented people. They have to use it in a proper way. This Suresh Babu's son took me to the studio and f****d me so badly in the studio only."

In another interview with India Today, the actress had made similar claims without mentioning Abhiram. "He used to take me to the studio and he used to f**k me. He is the son of a top producer who is ruling the Telugu film industry. He used to force sex (on me). He would ask me to come to the studio and I said I will go only to talk, not for any sexual act. But after going there, he used to force (me to have) sex," she was quoted as saying by India Today.

A few pictures of Sri Reddy and Abhiram Daggubati have surfaced online. The Daggubati family is yet to respond on the issue.