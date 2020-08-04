The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the best and worst in the people, but the menace of racism has existed long before the virus outbreak. In the US, numerous instances of racist people attacking people of different color, race, and ethnicity have been captured on camera, drawing the wrath of netizens. These videos go viral as they draw criticism from people all over and one such video from two years ago has resurfaced and gone viral, again.

A white woman can be seen spewing racial slurs at a homeless mother who is seen carrying an infant. The white woman threatens to call the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the Brazilian woman and her infant child. But the video was shared by an observer, who stood up to the racist woman in LA and gave her a reality check.

The video was originally shared by a Facebook user Maria J. Navarro two years ago. But it has been appearing on the trends with the rising popularity of "Karens gone wild" videos. Navarro films the woman harassing the homeless mother before she finally gives a piece of her mind.

Standing up to a racist woman

"Here's a white woman about to call ICE on this poor mother asking for money for her daughter, to feed her daughter," Navarro is heard saying in the video. The unidentified racist woman says the woman is from Brazil, which is why she is calling the ICE. But Navarro snaps back at her saying: "I don't care where she's from. Mind your own business. It's none of your business what she's doing."

As the video progresses, the white woman can be seen taking photos of the mother and her breastfeeding daughter. When Navarro asks her to stop harassing the homeless woman, she snaps saying why Navarro was harassing her.

Navarro then points out that it's not her country as well as she supposedly belongs to Europe. "Go back to Europe. That's where you're from. Trying to come to my f****ng country and act like you own shit," she says to the white woman before the video ends with her saying, "You're just about to go viral, lady!"

Watch the video below: