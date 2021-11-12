It was an unfortunate day in October 2012, when Malala's world changed completely. While she was in her school bus along with her friends, a member of the Pakistani Taliban entered the bus and fired at her. Malala has often said that even though it has been almost a decade since the harrowing incident, she is still recovering from the trauma of it.

Remembering the day, Malala had said, "In October 2012, a member of the Pakistani Taliban boarded my school bus and shot one bullet into my left temple. The bullet grazed my left eye, skull and brain lacerating my facial nerve, shattering my eardrum and breaking my jaw joints," Malala said in her blog post. She added that a friend was sitting next to her and Malala had to call her later to know what had happened.

"I asked her to tell me again what happened that day. Did I scream? Did I try to run away?' I ask. 'No,' she says. 'You stood still and silent, staring into the face of the Talib as he called out your name. You held my hand so tightly that I felt the pain for days. He recognised you and started firing. You covered your face with your hands and tried to bend down. A second later, you fell into my lap.' Two of my classmates, Shazia and Kainat, were shot in the hand and the arm. The white school bus went red with blood. My body has scars from one bullet and many surgeries, but I have no memory of that day. Nine years later, my best friend still has nightmares," Yousafzai further wrote.