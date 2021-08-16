Activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Sunday expressed concern over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and said that she is worried about the situation in the country.

"We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan," Malala wrote on Twitter. "I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates."

Malala stressed that global, regional and local powers "must call for an immediate ceasefire and provide "urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians" in the war-torn country.

60 countries urge Taliban to allow people leave Kabul

More than 60 countries have issued a joint statement calling on the Taliban to allow people to leave Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul and other provincial capitals to the insurgent group.

In a statement, the US State Department said: "Given the deteriorating security situation, we support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.

"Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility, and accountability, for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order."

Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so; roads, airports and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained. "The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them", the statement added.

The statement is signed by 60 countries -- Albania, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Belgium, Burkina Faso, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote d'Ivoire, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Estonia, The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liberia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Montenegro, Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Togo, Tonga, Uganda, the UK, Ukraine, and Yemen.