Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot. The activist announced her marriage with Asser Malik on social media. The two got married in Birmingham, where Yousafzai stays. Malala was shot by Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girl's education. The ceremony was reportedly a close-knit one.

Sharing a picture of herself with her partner after the ceremony, Malala called it the "precious day" of her life. "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," her tweet read.

Malala's courage and history

Malala had been a champion of advocating for girls' education ever since she was a teenager. She gained worldwide recognition when Talibal shot her in the face for advocating the same and yet, she stood up against them. In 2014, she won the coveted Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17. Malala graduated from Oxford University in June last year. She has a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

While there is no official confirmation, many are saying the man Malala married is general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Malala looked every bit of a blushing bride in the pictures as the two gazed at each other. In one of the pictures, the couple was clicked with the parents too.

We wish Malala a happy married life!